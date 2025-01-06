Skip to Content
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces political future

today at 8:21 AM
(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will resign as leader of the ruling Liberal Party on Monday.

Sources say he will remain Prime Minister until a new leader is chosen.

This comes ahead of a general election later this year, which Trudeau was widely expected to lose.

The general election must be held on or before October 20, but could be moved up.

Trudeau has led the Liberal Party for 11 years and been prime minister for nine.

He is facing crises including Donald Trump's tariff threats, the resignation of key allies, and disastrous opinion polls.

Resigning will be seen as choosing to step down before being pushed out.

Trudeau is holding a press conference Monday to announce his resignation. To watch the livestream of the press conference, see attached video.

