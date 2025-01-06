Baby pygmy hippo makes first appearance at a zoo in Virginia

MOSELEY, Va. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - An adorable baby pygmy hippo at the Metro Richmond Zoo in Moseley, Virginia, had its first swim accompanied by its mom after the water level was lowered for the little hippo's swim debut, footage posted on January 4 shows.

"Mom and baby had a blast splashing around and loved the water massage," the zoo wrote.

The calf was born on December 9 to parents Iris and Corwin after a seven-month gestation, weighed 15 pounds, and was their third offspring in just four and a half years, the zoo said in a press release.

The hippo calf was named "Poppy" after a public poll that received over 116,000 votes from 165 countries. Poppy won with 52.8% of the vote.