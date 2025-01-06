Skip to Content
National-World

Baby pygmy hippo makes first appearance at a zoo in Virginia

By ,
today at 11:36 AM
Published 12:04 PM

MOSELEY, Va. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - An adorable baby pygmy hippo at the Metro Richmond Zoo in Moseley, Virginia, had its first swim accompanied by its mom after the water level was lowered for the little hippo's swim debut, footage posted on January 4 shows.

"Mom and baby had a blast splashing around and loved the water massage," the zoo wrote.

The calf was born on December 9 to parents Iris and Corwin after a seven-month gestation, weighed 15 pounds, and was their third offspring in just four and a half years, the zoo said in a press release.

The hippo calf was named "Poppy" after a public poll that received over 116,000 votes from 165 countries. Poppy won with 52.8% of the vote.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

CBS News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content