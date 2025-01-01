Several new laws take effect this year

NEW YORK (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A new year means thousands of new laws on the books in the 50 states. This year, millions of minimum wage workers are getting a raise and several states took aim at gun laws.

This year, there will be more cash in the pockets of minimum wage workers as 21 states, including Arizona and California, are increasing the minimum wage beginning January 1.

Washington state leads the nation at $16.66 an hour.

"Lives have changed. Cost of everything is going up," said Robert Lee, co-owner of Bank Sqaure Books in Connecticut.

In Florida, children under 14 are banned from having social media accounts, and 14 and 15-year-olds can only use social platforms if their parents approve. The law is not being enforced right now because of a pending lawsuit.

California is cracking down on retail theft, with more than a half-dozen new laws. One increases jail time for large-scale "smash-and-grabs."

California is also one of several states enacting more gun safety legislation while New Hampshire is bolstering gun rights, with NRA-backed privacy protections that prohibit the use of specific merchant category codes that could link a gun purchase to a credit card.

Not only that, there ia a first-in-the-nation law in New York with the state offering private sector workers 20 hours of paid leave a year for prenatal care for things like ultrasounds or even fertility treatments.

Chickens in Colorado are feeling the wind in their feathers as producers with more than 3,000 hens are required to provide a cage-free environment for the birds and all eggs sold in the state must come from a cage-free facility.

As a result of the Ticketmaster meltdown over Taylor Swift concerts, a new law in Minnesota requires "All-in Pricing," which lets buyers know every fee up front.

Washington, D.C. now has a "cashless retail prohibition," meaning customers have to be able to pay with cash and can't be charged more for doing so, and a more unusual law in Illinois makes it easier to donate deer meat.