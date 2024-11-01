Skip to Content
California Politics

California could soon have highest minimum wage

Pexels
By , ,
today at 1:02 PM
Published 1:11 PM

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Flipping burgers could pay more than $37,000 a year in California soon as a ballot measure in the Golden State calls for raising minimum wage.

Proposition 32 would boost it to $17 an hour for the rest of this year and $18 dollars starting in January.

If that sounds like a lot, minimum wage in California is already $16 an hour, and raising to $16.50 next year.

Still, supporters say that extra money would help the economy and struggling workers.

Opponents say businesses would either pass the expense to customers or reduce their staffs.

Article Topic Follows: California Politics

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA team in 2022 and is the anchor/producer for CBS at 4 p.m.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content