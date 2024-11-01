California could soon have highest minimum wage

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Flipping burgers could pay more than $37,000 a year in California soon as a ballot measure in the Golden State calls for raising minimum wage.

Proposition 32 would boost it to $17 an hour for the rest of this year and $18 dollars starting in January.

If that sounds like a lot, minimum wage in California is already $16 an hour, and raising to $16.50 next year.

Still, supporters say that extra money would help the economy and struggling workers.

Opponents say businesses would either pass the expense to customers or reduce their staffs.