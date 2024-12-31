Americans make plans to hit the gym for the new year

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - As we count down to the new year, millions of Americans are likely making plans to hit the gym next month in hopes of getting in better shape.

Data shows about 12% of new gym memberships begin in January, but 50% of new members quit within the first six months.

On CBS Mornings, certified personal trainer Ciara Lucas demonstrated some simple weight workouts we can do at home. Her advice: Keep it simple and stick with it.

"It feels like there's a lot of pressure this time of year, so we like to remind people to start exactly where you are. It's not about finding the perfect time or the perfect opportunity. It's about embracing and honoring exactly where you are just to get started," Lucas explained.

For anyone looking for more information about at home workouts, Lucas's company, Well and Good, is starting a four-week winter workout challenge next month.

