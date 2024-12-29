Skip to Content
Homelessness in the United States increases

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The homelessness problem in the United States jumped a dramatic 18% this year and families with children saw the biggest increase at 39%.

That's according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development, which took a national count back in January and now reports more than 771,000 people across the country were homeless at that time.

The study found nearly 150,000 children experienced homelessness on a single night, a 33% increase from last year.

Federal officials blame a lack of affordable housing, inflation, stagnant wages, natural disasters and immigration.

