City in Texas hit with hail and wind, at least one person killed

today at 10:51 AM
CYPRESS, Texas (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Heavy hail and wind were felt in parts of southwestern Texas on December 28, as a line of severe storms ripped through the state, leaving at least one dead, officials said.

Footage captured by Sara McGee shows a toppled bin and hail falling in the Houston suburb of Cypress.

"That's certainly not where I left my recycling bin," she wrote on X.

Brazoria County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) reported on Saturday that at least one person was killed and four were injured as a tornado touched down between the towns of Liverpool and Hillcrest, located about 45 miles from Houston.

