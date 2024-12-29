CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Moose in Wyoming braves snowstorm

GRAND TETON NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A majestic moose was seen braving a snowstorm in Grand Teton National Park, western Wyoming, footage shared on social media on Saturday, December 28, showed.

The National Weather Service (NWS) reported that up to 19 inches of snow fell in the Teton Mountains during the winter storm from Thursday through Friday.

More snow was expected to fall across western Wyoming through Monday, according to the NWS.

Footage from Tyler Cantrell shows a moose braving the snow in Grand Teton National Park, which he described as a "winter wonderland."