Skip to Content
National-World

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Moose in Wyoming braves snowstorm

Tyler Cantrell via Storyful
By ,
New
today at 11:14 AM
Published 11:24 AM

GRAND TETON NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A majestic moose was seen braving a snowstorm in Grand Teton National Park, western Wyoming, footage shared on social media on Saturday, December 28, showed.

The National Weather Service (NWS) reported that up to 19 inches of snow fell in the Teton Mountains during the winter storm from Thursday through Friday.

More snow was expected to fall across western Wyoming through Monday, according to the NWS.

Footage from Tyler Cantrell shows a moose braving the snow in Grand Teton National Park, which he described as a "winter wonderland."

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

CBS News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content