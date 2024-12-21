Snow falls overnight in New York City

NEW YORK (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - As Friday night progressed into Saturday morning, the rain changed to snow for everyone. An additional coating to maybe as high as two inches of snow was possible overnight.

The highest snow amounts were no longer expected northwest of New York City, but anticipated to be south and west of the city, mainly in western and central Jersey.

Some ice formation on roads and sidewalks is likely since lows dipped into the 20s overnight.

Once the snow clears out early Saturday morning, our attention turns to a quick-hitting, bitter blast of arctic air that will engulf the entire northeastern U.S. through Monday. Winds will be picking up at the same time, thus leading to dangerous windchills.

For the Tri-State Area, Saturday's highs will occur early in the day, going from the low 30s in the morning into the mid 20s by the afternoon. As winds will gist between 20 and 30 mph, windchills will plummet into the teens and single digits.

Saturday night will be frigid with lows in the teens and single digits. Persistent gusty winds will have windchill values in the single digits and below zero.