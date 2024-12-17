U.S. embassy damaged in Vanuatu earthquake

PORT VILA, Vanuatu (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Vanuatu on Tuesday, December 17, causing widespread damage and forcing the closure of the US embassy in Port Vila.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the earthquake struck 30 km (18 miles) west of Port Vila at a depth of 57 km.

Footage recorded by Michael Thompson shows damaged buildings, as well as cars crushed by collapsed structures.

US officials said the embassy in Port Vila "sustained considerable damage and is closed until further notice."