ABC reaches settlement with President-Elect Trump

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - ABC reached a multi-million dollar settlement with President-Elect Donald Trump over a defamation claim.

According to the settlement terms, the network will pay $15 million to Trump's Presidential Museum Foundation.

Trump's lawyers alleged that ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos defamed the then former president, saying during an interview that Trump was "found liable for rape by a jury," in the E. Jean Carroll case.

Trump, however, was found liable in a civil case for sexually abusing Carroll, not liable for her alleged rape.

Trump has consistently denied Carroll's claims.

The defendants, identified by the settlement as ABC, ABC News and Stephanopoulos, will also pay $1 million to Trump's counsel and add a note to an online article about the interview declaring that they "regret statements" about Trump.