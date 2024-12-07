Mega Millions jackpot climbs past $600 million

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Mega Millions jackpot has now climbed past $600 million.

No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night: 16, 21, 33, 39, and 45, plus the Gold Mega Ball 24.

The jackpot is now estimated at $619 million for the next drawing on Tuesday, December 10. If won at this level, it will be the 10th largest prize in the games history.

While the big prize had no winner, in the December 6 drawing alone, there were a total to 1,003,826 winning tickets at all prize levels.