National-World

December 7 marks 83 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor

today at 4:53 PM
Published 5:04 PM

HONOLULU (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The 83rd anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor was commemorated with a ceremony at the National Memorial in Hawaii on Saturday.

On December 7, 1941, 350 Japanese aircraft launched an aerial attack on the U.S. Naval Base, killing over 2,400 U.S. citizens and destroying a large part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet.

Each year, thousands gather on the shores of Pearl Harbor to remember the event and reflect on the lasting impact of that "Day of Infamy."

According to Pacific Historic Parks, there are only two survivors in attendance this year.

The 83rd anniversary of Pearl Harbor aims to focus on the theme of "Forging Ahead," emphasizing not only the historical significance but also the vital role of the younger generation in preserving and honoring the legacy.

