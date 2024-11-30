Utah authorities chase and capture runaway pig

SPRINGVILLE, Utah (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - An escaped pig gave authorities in Springville, Utah, a run for their money on Thursday, November 28, before the animal was eventually captured, according to a Facebook post by police.

Bodycam footage shared by the Springville Police Department shows multiple officers chase after the animal after it escaped from a nearby home.

At one point in the video, a police officers dives onto the ground in an attempt to catch the pig. The pig was eventually captured by a police officer.

"Let me start this out by saying that I know we are going to get this, so let me just be the one to start it, Officer Jasper saved one of our own today," police joked.

"Neighbors and officers chased this little cutie for some time today after he ran amuck in the streets of Springville. Wilbur was a little Thanksgiving miracle for everyone on shift, and we all now know the true meaning of the season," police said.