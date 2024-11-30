Snow disaster emergency declared in Pennsylvania’s Erie County

ERIE COUNTY, Penn. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A snow disaster emergency was declared in Pennsylvania's Erie County as heavy lake-effect snow hits the area.

The declaration, ordered by County Executive Brenton Davis on Friday, comes as there are hundreds of stranded cars and people across the county due to the heavy snow.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro has called the state's National Guard to Erie County to help stranded drivers and make sure emergency responders can get to people who need them.

Shapiro also signed a disaster declaration for Erie County Saturday morning to send all necessary resources to the area.

Officials are asking people to stay off the roads if possible.