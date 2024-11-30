Skip to Content
Pro-Palestinian protestors disrupts mall in Boston on Black Friday

today at 10:46 AM
Published 10:54 AM

BOSTON (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Hundreds of Pro-Palestine demonstrators disrupted Black Friday shopping at Copley Place in Boston, Massachussetts, on November 29 as they held a demonstration as part of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

Footage captured by the Boston Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) shows protestors walk through the shopping mall chanting Pro-Palestine slogans.

The group also flashed banners reading "Free Palestine" and "End US Aid to Israel Now." Police said the protestors were not in the mall for long and no arrests were made.

The demonstration was held as part of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, a day established by the United Nations in 1977.

