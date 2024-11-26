Three kayakers rescued after being stuck on a river in Florida

THONOTOSASSA, Fla. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Members of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) rescued three kayakers on Sunday, November 24, after they were unable to find their exit point on the Hillsborough River.

According to the sheriff's office, the kayakers were unable to find the exit point after the sun set.

The sheriff's office used their aviation and marine units together with park rangers and fire rescue teams to bring the kayakers to safety.

"This successful rescue demonstrates the importance of teamwork and the specialized skills our units bring to every situation," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "We are proud of our deputies and partners who ensured these individuals returned home safely."