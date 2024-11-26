“Great Elephant Migration” art exhibit on display in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Elephants took over Miami Beach Tuesday for "The Great Elephant Migration."

The Great Elephant Migration is a free public art exhibit by Elephant Family.

It features an installation of 100 life-sized Indian elephants crafted from Lantana camara, one of the world's top invasive weeds.

The exhibit kicked off in July 2024 in Newport, Rhode Island before heading to New York City's Meatpacking District.

Now, those interested are able to get a preview of the elephants in miami where they will be located on the beach, between 36th and 37th Street, for Miami Art Week.

The exhibition will be officially open from December 2 to December 8.

Organizers say that during this preview period, access and opportunities to photograph the herd may be limited.

After spending time in Miami, the exhibit is currently scheduled to be stationed at Hermann Park in Houston, Texas in April 2025.