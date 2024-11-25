Skip to Content
FDNY hosts annual Christmas shopping spree for families of fallen firefighters

today at 6:51 AM
Published 7:00 AM

NEW YORK (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) held its annual Christmas shopping spree for the families of fallen firefighters over the weekend.

The families of fallen FDNY firefighters rode with Santa to FAO Schwarz at Rockefeller Center on Sunday.

They had the famous store to themselves as they stocked up on holiday toys

The event marked the 43rd Annual Widows and Children's Fund Holiday Shopping Spree, held each year to officially kick off the holidays.

The fund was instrumental in bringing holiday toys to the children of the 343 firefighters lost during the tragic terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

