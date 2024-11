KING COUNTY, Wash. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Winter weather including blowing snow and low temperatures swept parts of Washington on Sunday, November 24, leading to dangerous driving conditions.

Footage captured by State Trooper Rick Johnson shows a snowed-covered road in King County on Sunday morning, and a truck appearing to skid on the road.

"No matter what you drive, please slow down and drive for conditions," Johnson wrote.