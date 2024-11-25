Skip to Content
Austin residents participates in Glen Powell lookalike contest

today at 7:01 AM
AUSTIN, Texas (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A Glen Powell lookalike contest drew large crowds to Austin's Town Lake Park on Sunday, November 24, and surprised the winner with several prizes.

In video shared during the event, Powell announced a family member of the winning doppelganger would get to appear in the actor's upcoming movie.

"Now you may know my parents get a cameo in every movie I make," the actor said, "but today, the winner of the Glen Powell lookalike contest wins their parents, or any family member of their choice, a cameo in my next movie."

Other prizes included a cowboy hat and a cash prize, as seen in footage shared to social media.

According to local media, Powell's mother and aunt were among judges in the contest, in which Max Braunstein came victorious.

