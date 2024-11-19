Macy’s previews new floats for annual Thanksgiving Day Parade

MOONACHIE, N.J. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Macy's gives a first look at some of 2024's new parade floats ahead of its 98th Thanksgiving Day Parade.

There will be six new floats that will debut in the parade.

The Strikes Again by Go Bowling!™ float features a fully kinetic bowler and platform that are powered by an electric battery, and macy's said over 100 hours of work went into sculpting the faces of both Wednesday and Pugsley Addams on Netflix's Wednesday's Feast float.

Other floats debuting at the parade include Candy Cosmos by Haribo, Dora's Fantastical Rainforest by Nickelodeon & Paramount, Magic Meets the Seas by Disney Cruise Line, Pasta Knight by Rao's Homemade and Wondrous World of Wildlife by Bronx Zoo.