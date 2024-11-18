Officers in Washington state chase “noncompliant” pig

TACOMA, Wash. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Authorities in Tacoma, Washington, were dispatched to chase an unusual suspect around the city in early November, a runaway pig they nicknamed the "Notorious P.I.G.," footage posted on November 15 shows.

Video posted by the Tacoma Police Department (TPD) shows officers chasing the pig around a residential area on the east side of the city on November 9.

An officer can be heard in the video saying: "The pig is being noncompliant" as multiple officers are dispatched to try and capture the little animal.

After a lengthy chase, police eventually captured the pig and brought it to a nearby ranch for a "cozy stay." Police did not say where the pig escaped from.

The pig was not injured in the chase, local media reported.