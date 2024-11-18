Chicago residents participate in Jeremy Allen White lookalike contest

CHICAGO (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Hopeful Jeremy Allen White lookalikes gathered in Chicago's Humboldt Park on Saturday, November 16, to crown a definite winner amongst dozens of entrants.

Footage recorded by @hellocupkait, as well as footage captured and posted to X by @katiopolis, shows crowds cheering and various contestants including the winner, identified by local media as Ben Shabad.

White is known for a selection of TV series including Shameless and The Bear, the latter which served as inspiration for entrants dressing as the role of Chef Carmen Berzatto.