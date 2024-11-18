Beyonce to perform at halftime of the Christmas Day football game

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Beyonce fans will get a special gift when she performs at halftime of the Houston Texans-Baltimore Ravens game on Christmas Day.

Netflix, which will stream the game, announced the halftime performance on Sunday, with the singer herself confirming the news in an Instagram post.

Beyonce is expected to perform songs from her latest album "Cowboy Carter."

Few details are available although Netflix did reveal there could be some special guests featured on her latest album.

That album included contributions from Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Miley Cyrus and Post Malone.