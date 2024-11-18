AAA projects nearly 80 million Americans will travel over Thanksgiving

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - AAA projects that nearly 80 million Americans are expected to travel over Thanksgiving.

The projections estimate that 79.9 million travelers will head 50 miles or more from home over the Thanksgiving holiday travel period.

This year's extended holiday forecast sets a new record and exceeds pre-pandemic numbers.

Of the total, AAA projects that 71.7 million people will travel by car, and it comes as gas prices have lowered this Thanksgiving season compared to 2023.

Data from Metro Inrix, a provider of transportation data and insights, suggests that the worst times to travel by car over Thanksgiving are Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon.

Thanksgiving air travel is also expected to set a new record with more than five million people set to fly domestically.

As for other modes, nearly 2.3 million people are expected to travel by alternate transportation including buses, cruises, and trains.