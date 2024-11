CINCINNATI (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Fritz the hippo looked eager to greet his fans at the Cincinnati Zoo in Ohio on Sunday, November 10.

Footage released by the zoo shows the famous hippo waiting right by the glass for visitors to walk by.

Two-year-old Fritz and his sister Fiona are far from camera shy, according to the zoo, and often spend daylight hours parked next to the glass walls of their enclosure.