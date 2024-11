(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The full Beaver Moon, the last supermoon of 2024, was visible in Belfast's night sky on Friday, November 15.

Footage recorded by @TheSnoopySnoop shows the natural phenomenon.

The Beaver Moon is the fourth supermoon this year, according to Space.com.

A supermoon occurs when the moon is at its closest point to Earth during a full moon phase, according to NASA.