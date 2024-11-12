My Little Pony, Phase 10, and Transformers inducted into the National Toy Hall of Fame

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - My Little Pony, the Phase 10 card game, and Transformers are joining toybox royalty.

Those three toys are this year's inductees into the National Toy Hall of Fame at the Strong Museum of Play.

First trotted out in 1983, My Little Pony quickly became the most popular of the mini doll lines. By the time Hasbro discontinued the My Little Pony line in 1992, the brand had sold more than $1 billion worth of toys, clothing and other goods. Hasbro re-launched the line in 2010 and again in 2021.

Hasbro introduced Transformers to a U.S. audience in 1984 with a backstory about a war between robots developed by Marvel Comics. Tie-ins to television shows, animated movies, video games and even live-action movies kept the brand in front of kids. The transforming function of the toys continues to fuel imaginations today.

The final inductee: The Phase 10 card game. Phase 10 challenges players to create sets of matching cards or runs of sequential cards. Mattel honored Phase 10's 40th anniversary in 2022 with the release of a special edition, including a letter from the game's creator, Ken Johnson, to coincide with Black History Month.

A few of the other contenders this year included: Apples to Apples, balloons, Hess Toy Trucks, Stick Horse or Hobby Horse and trampoline.

The National Toy Hall of Fame recognizes toys that have inspired creative play and enjoyed popularity over a sustained period.

Each year, the hall inducts new honorees and displays examples in the toy halls of fame gallery.