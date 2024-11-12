Black bear rescued after being stuck in a small cage for 30 years

KEENESBURG, Colo. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - After 30 years stuck in a small cage, a black bear in Keenesburg, Colorado, got his first taste of freedom thanks to his recent rescue by the Wild Animal Sanctuary, footage posted on November 10 shows.

"This adult male black bear had spent the last 30 years inside of a small cage where there wasn't much to do other than pace back and forth," the sanctuary said.

The bear, once limited to pacing endlessly in confinement, was introduced to a 1,000-gallon tank of fresh water.

"Within seconds of his discovering the large tank of fresh water, a gigantic splash was heard - which was quickly followed by the sound of sloshing water! We could have watched this joyous activity for hours given the feeling it was bringing to our hearts," the sanctuary wrote.