National-World

New Yorkers participate in Polar Bear Plunge

today at 8:20 AM
RYE, N.Y. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - In New York, they may have their "poles crossed" in their brains, but they'd say they're "sound of mind" for a special cause.

About a thousand people from Westchester County, New York, decided to bear up with the cold for the 17th Annual Polar Bear Plunge in the frigid waters of Playland Beach on Long Island Sound.

The event is a popular fundraiser for participants in the Special Olympics of New York chapter.

Taking the bitter dips were local high school groups, firefighters, law enforcement, and anyone else just like a polar bear that just don't care About the cold.

Participants raise money from friends, family and colleagues. Last year's plunge raised more than $260,000. This year's "Plungers" hope to top that mark.

CBS News

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

