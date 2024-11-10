British ambassador on Europe’s response to Trump’s win and Ukraine support

WASHINGTON (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - British Ambassador Karen Pierce spoke to Margaret Brennan on Face the Nation Sunday about Europe's response to Trump's return to the White House.

"I think in all my experience...when America and Europe work together, that's when you get success. That's when you get coherence in policy. We saw that in the Balkans. We've seen it at every conflict since the 1990s. It's great that Europe wants to do more. We want to be a part of that. We've got a lot of burden sharing going on in Europe on Ukraine, I think perhaps it's not well understood in America, if I may say so, quite how much Europe is doing for Ukraine, and we want to talk about that with the incoming administration, as well as work with the Biden team to help Ukraine even further." Karen Pierce, British Ambassador

During the interview, Brennan and Pierce talked about the United Kingdom providing a tremendous amount of weaponry and support to Ukraine.

"I think we're over $16 billion all-in. We provided the first tanks. We provided the first anti-tank weapons. We have trained Ukrainian pilots. We're going to go on supporting Ukraine for as long as they need us," Pierce expressed.

When asked what if the United States cuts off financial and military aid to Ukraine, Pierce said: "we obviously hope that doesn't happen, and we're going to be wanting to have lots of conversations with the outgoing and incoming administrations on just how best to support Ukraine. I think we all want the same thing. We want a stable, secure, peaceful, Euro-Atlantic area. And if Putin is allowed to succeed in Ukraine, that threatens all of us, including the US, and it certainly emboldens China, and I don't think anyone in the US wants to see that."

