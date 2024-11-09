Skip to Content
National-World

Christmas tree arrives at 30 Rock ahead of tree lighting ceremony

By ,
today at 9:18 AM
Published 9:25 AM

NEW YORK (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrived to the Plaza Saturday morning.

For the first time since 1959, this year's tree hails from West Stockbridge, Massachusetts. The 11-ton Norway Spruce stands at 74-feet tall and 43-feet wide.

Once hoisted up, the tree will be decorated with more than 50,000 multi-colored led lights strung over about five miles of wire.

The tree topper will be a nine-foot, 900-pound Swarovski star covered in three million crystals.

With the tree's arrival comes the start of holiday activities for all ages on the South Plaza.

A tree lighting show is planned for Wednesday, December 4 and will air on NBC at 7:00pm Eastern Time.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content