Seattle police arrest man wearing dinosaur costume for burglary

SEATTLE (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Seattle police arrested a man wearing a green dinosaur costume after he was suspected to have stolen some packages in the Capitol Hill area.

Footage from October 11 shows police officers spotting the suspect and arresting him.

The man was brought to jail on two counts of burglary after police said they found he had a "backpack stuffed with other people's mail."

"It's a tail as old as time," police said.

Police released the footage on November 5 saying, "Listen, we know it's Election Day and stress is high, but we arrested a dinosaur."