The historically Black college's campus has been vacant of students and faculty for several years, Knox News reported.

The Knoxville Fire Department reported "heavy fire" and released images of crews working to extinguish the blaze.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Crews battled a large fire that broke out on the Knoxville College Campus on Monday evening.

