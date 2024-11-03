Severe weather hits Oklahoma City, leaving behind significant damage

OKLAHOMA CITY (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Severe weather, including multiple tornadoes, hit the Oklahoma City Metro area overnight and left behind significant damage.

It's unclear exactly how many tornadoes touched down, but the National Weather Service (NWS) will provide official numbers after it surveys the area.

The Oklahoma City Fire and Police Departments say at least five people suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Additionally, several structures and traffic lights sustained damage.

There are also reports of downed trees and flooded vehicles due to rainfall.