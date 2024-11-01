Wayans Brothers to return to “Scary Movie” franchise

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Another chapter is in store for the "Scary Movie" franchise as the Wayans Brothers, including Keenan Ivory Wayans, Marlon Wayans and Shawn Wayans, will reportedly write and produce the new film that was announced earlier this year.

Marlon made the announcement on social media on Tuesday and said, "We're back!!!"

This will mark the brothers' return to the franchise for the first time since "Scary Movie 2."

The "Scary Movie" franchise is known for poking fun at horror film classics.

The first edition debuted in 2000 and spawned four sequels. The most recent, "Scary Movie 5," came out in 2013.

Production on the next film is set to begin next year.