Skip to Content
National-World

Wayans Brothers to return to “Scary Movie” franchise

Scary Movie
By , ,
today at 6:48 AM
Published 7:00 AM

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Another chapter is in store for the "Scary Movie" franchise as the Wayans Brothers, including Keenan Ivory Wayans, Marlon Wayans and Shawn Wayans, will reportedly write and produce the new film that was announced earlier this year.

Marlon made the announcement on social media on Tuesday and said, "We're back!!!"

This will mark the brothers' return to the franchise for the first time since "Scary Movie 2."

The "Scary Movie" franchise is known for poking fun at horror film classics.

The first edition debuted in 2000 and spawned four sequels. The most recent, "Scary Movie 5," came out in 2013.

Production on the next film is set to begin next year.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Jalen Fong

Jalen joined KYMA in 2022 and is a morning anchor/producer. Send your story ideas to him at: jalen.fong@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content