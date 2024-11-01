Police in Spain use bedsheets to rescue woman from floodwaters

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A police officer used bedsheets to rescue his neighbor who was being dragged away by floodwaters in Valencia, Spain, on Wednesday, October 30.

At least 158 people have died after torrential rain caused devastating flooding across parts of the country.

The video, released by the Spanish National Police, shows cars submerged in floodwaters. A woman can be seen in the water, clinging onto the sheets tied into a makeshift rope.

"Our colleague Daniel….being off duty last night managed to keep a neighbour afloat when she was being dragged by the current in Benetuser," police captioned the video.

"Moments before, he saved another neighbour thanks to a rope he made with sheets," police added.