Skip to Content
National-World

Bob Costas announces he is retiring as MLB’s play-by-play announcer

NBC
By ,
New
today at 10:35 AM
Published 10:48 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - After more than 40 years of baseball play-by-play, Bob Costas is retiring.

The legendary broadcaster confirmed the news this week to the sports website The Athletic.

His decision to end his play-by-play run was made ahead of the 2024 baseball season, according to the report.

The voice of Bob Costas became synonymous with baseball in the 1980s when he was teamed with Tony Kubeck on NBC's Game of the Week.

He went on to call three World Series and ten League Championships during his storied career.

His contribution to baseball broadcasting was honored by the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2018.

While Costas will no longer call play-by-play, he will continue with the MLB Network in other capacities.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content