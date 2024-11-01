Bob Costas announces he is retiring as MLB’s play-by-play announcer

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - After more than 40 years of baseball play-by-play, Bob Costas is retiring.

The legendary broadcaster confirmed the news this week to the sports website The Athletic.

His decision to end his play-by-play run was made ahead of the 2024 baseball season, according to the report.

The voice of Bob Costas became synonymous with baseball in the 1980s when he was teamed with Tony Kubeck on NBC's Game of the Week.

He went on to call three World Series and ten League Championships during his storied career.

His contribution to baseball broadcasting was honored by the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2018.

While Costas will no longer call play-by-play, he will continue with the MLB Network in other capacities.