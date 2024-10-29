University of Nevada-Reno volleyball team hold rally titled “Women Sports are for Women Only”

RENO, Nev. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Members of the University of Nevada-Reno Women's Volleyball Team attended a "Women Sports are for Women Only" rally on Saturday.

It is the latest development in a controversy that's been brewing for weeks.

The event drew a large gathering of supporters to hear the players speak at the same time the Wolf Pack was scheduled to play San Jose State University (SJSU).

Nevada's players voted to cancel the match against the Spartans, who reportedly have a transgender woman on the roster. The players cited safety and fairness concerns, declining to take the court for a contest the university administration maintained could not be forfeited due to state and federal laws.

"It was important not only for the girls now who are playing against a biological male, but for the future of women's sports. I mean, this person is taking an opportunity from a female who just like me worked her whole life to get to the dream of being a collegiate D-1 athlete. Me and my teammates all decided that this is something that we wouldn't stand for and something that we need to speak out about." Sia LiiLii, UN-Reno Volleyball Team "I feel...I mean, it's a pretty sticky situation, but like we talked about [at the rally], there are two sexes, so I'd be like there's obviously no winners or losers in this situation um, so, I mean they have to address it their own way." Masyn Navarro UN-Reno Volleyball Team

Utah State, University of Wyoming, Boise State and Southern Utah University have each forfeited games against SJSU in recent weeks.