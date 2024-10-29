Skip to Content
Steve Bannon, longtime Trump ally, released from prison

today at 5:42 AM
(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon has been released from prison after spending four months behind bars following his conviction on two counts of Contempt of Congress.

Bannon was released early Tuesday morning from the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut, according to a spokesperson for the Bureau of Prisons.

He was sentenced to four months in prison for defying subpoenas from the House's January 6 committee back in 2022.

A jury found Bannon guilty in 2022 of two counts of Contempt of Congress: One for refusing to sit for a deposition with the January 6 house committee, and for refusing to provide documents related to his involvement Trump's efforts to overturn his loss to Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential race.

Bannon is set to go on trial in New York State Court in December on charges alleging he duped donors who gave money to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. He pleaded not guilty to money laundering, conspiracy, fraud and other charges in that case.

Bannon plans to hold a press conference later in the day.

