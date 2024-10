The magnificent forest bird is native to Borneo, Sumatra, Java, the Malay Peninsula, Singapore, and southern Thailand.

"We got a craving for pumpkin spice," the zoo captioned the video.

Video from Saint Louis Zoo shows the bird enjoying the pumpkin filled with food.

ST. LOUIS (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A rhinoceros hornbill enjoyed an early Halloween treat at Saint Louis Zoo in Missouri on October 8, drilling into a pumpkin.

