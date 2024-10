ST. LOUIS (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A herd of giraffes enjoyed some tasty treats at St. Louis Zoo in Missouri on October 26, ahead of Halloween.

Video from St. Louis Zoo shows the giraffes Honey, Gomer, Luna and Ella enjoying a pumpkin.

"Honey and Gomer dove right in while Luna was curious, but still figuring it out," the zoo said.