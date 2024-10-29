Skip to Content
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: “Ghost dog” runs through the yard

By ,
today at 12:12 PM
Published 12:26 PM

RIVERDALE, Ga. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Since announcing Ring's Great Ghost Search, the brand has received nearly 4,000 customer videos catching what appear to be ghosts on camera.

These include a ghostly figure making himself at home on the patio and a possible ghost dog running through a yard in the middle of the night.

Each of these videos shows footage exactly as it was captured, as customers are unable to edit clips within the Ring app, which is where they pull their submissions directly from.

Dillon Fuhrman

dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com

