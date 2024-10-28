Jewish community in Pittsburgh remember victims of synagogue shooting six years later

PITTSBURGH (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Sunday marked six years since the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in US history.

On October 27, 2018, a gunman opened fire at a Pittsburgh synagogue killing 11 Jewish worshippers.

This ceremony was very emotional. It was filled with prayers, song, and stories of the victims. There were also dried-out bouquets that people are seeing for the first time. The flowers were left outside the tree of life synagogue in the hours following that mass shooting.

One of the darkest days for the Jewish community. On October 27, 2018, six years to the day since the deadly anti-Semitic shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

"I'd like to think that, as a community, we're in the...we continue to heal," said Rabbi Jeffrey Myers, a survivor.

11 Jewish worshipers were killed in the hate-fueled attack.

"For me, it's painful," Myers expressed.

Myers survived by crawling in a bathroom and calling 911.

"I recall the day, and it's as though...the recording of it...it's seared in my brain, it starts to play and it...For me, it doesn't stop," Myers shared.

During a somber ceremony, victims' families, survivors, Jewish community leaders and first responders, hugged and shared tears as they honored the innocent lives taken on that horrific day.

"It is really important that we take a moment and acknowledge that fateful day," said Jason Kunzman, President and CEO of the Jewish Community Center (JCC).

97-year-old Rose Mallinger was the oldest victim, but to her family, she was young at heart. Her granddaughter, Amy Mallinger, says they keep Rose's memory alive by sharing her stories.

"She loved to laugh and she loved to be with our family. She was the matriarch of our family. She loved to play games so we do that. We eat her favorite foods. you know, I went to Pamela's today and I had the Bubbi special," Amy said.

Rabbi Dorris Dyen was on her way to the Tree of Life Synagogue and heard gunshots from inside the building. She says her husband kept her and others from going inside before police even got there.

"I have to say every day when I wake up I give thanks that I'm here. I am still here," Dyen spoke.

Still here with others, united against hate.