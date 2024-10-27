Colorado residents participate in the 30th Running of the Emma Crawford Coffin Races

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A Halloween season tradition for the past three decades was held in Manitou Springs, Colorado this weekend.

Footage captured shows the 30th Running of the Emma Crawford Coffin Races in the small Colorado mountain town.

The event draws thousands of spectators each year as costumed teams push, shove, and drag homemade coffins on wheels with a passenger on board through the city streets.

But part of the fun is also the amazingly creative costumes in the crowd as they pay homage to the event's namesake: Emma Crawford.

In 1891, Crawford passed away in Manitou Springs, and following her wishes, her coffin was carried 7,200 feet up near-by red mountain where she was buried.

But in 1929, after harsh winters and spring rains, Crawford's coffin was uncovered and came racing down the mountainside, where it was found by some local children.

From that, the Emma Crawford Coffin Races were born.