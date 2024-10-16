Migrant deaths reported near the U.S.-Mexico border in New Mexico

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - More and more presumed migrants have been found dead near New Mexico's border with Mexico in each of the past two years.

Figures reported by the Associated Press say 108 presumed migrants were found near the New Mexico border in the first eight months of this year, and 113 were found in all of 2023.

In 2019, the figure was just ten for the entire year.

While the reason is not clear, experts say smugglers are treating migrants more harshly and utilizing more dangerous paths than in the past.

The deaths have continued even after the White House imposed major asylum reductions.