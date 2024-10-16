Skip to Content
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Tree kangaroo chows down on flowers

HEALESVILLE, Australia (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Tree kangaroos at an Australian wildlife sanctuary have welcomed the changing seasons, chomping on freshly delivered spring flowers in footage released on October 16.

Video sent to Storyful by Zoos Victoria shows Mani, a tree kangaroo at Healesville Sanctuary, chowing down on some native flowers brought to her by her keeper, Katherine Sarris.

"Mani received a selection of native flowers including bottlebrush, grevilia and flowering plum which is her favourite," Sarris said in a press release sent to Storyful by the zoo. "Tree Kangaroos love munching away especially if there is pollen or nectar involved. Unlike me, Mani doesn't suffer from hay fever and is enjoying all the blossoms at the Sanctuary."

Dillon Fuhrman

Dillon Fuhrman

