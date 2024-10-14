Henry Winkler, “Happy Days” and “Barry” actor, promotes new book

NEW YORK (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Most people know Henry Winkler as a TV star, but he's also a best-selling author.

Winkler rose to fame playing "The Fonz" on the hit 1970s show "Happy Days," and the legendary actor won an Emmy for playing acting coach Gene Cousineau in the HBO series, "Barry."

In addition, he's also a best-selling author of nearly 40 books. His latest is called "Detective Duck: The Case of the Missing Tadpole."

On CBS Mornings, Winkler described the unique writing process with his co-author, Lin Oliver.

"So, we figured out. Lin types, I talk. Then she types I wait. Then she reads it back to me and we argue over every word. Then months later, we have a book," Winkler said.

This is Winkler's second in his children's book series about a crime-solving duck and the animals living around Dogwood Pond.