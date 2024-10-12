Skip to Content
National-World

Ohio father hospitalized after being dragged under care

By ,
today at 10:58 AM
Published 11:06 AM

TOLEDO, Ohio (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - An Ohio father was hospitalized on Sunday, October 6, after he was dragged along by a reversing car that had his nine-year-old son at the wheel.

A neighbor's door camera caught the moment 36-year-old Clejuan Williams was dragged under the car outside his home in Toledo.

Citing court records, ABC reported that the father was allegedly intoxicated and attempting to teach his son how to reverse the car.

Speaking to Storyful, a neighbor said the father was recovering in the hospital. The neighbor said Williams told him he was not teaching the kid how to drive, but was trying to get his keys back.

"I just want to bring awareness that this could happen to anybody," the neighbor said.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

CBS News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content