Ohio father hospitalized after being dragged under care

TOLEDO, Ohio (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - An Ohio father was hospitalized on Sunday, October 6, after he was dragged along by a reversing car that had his nine-year-old son at the wheel.

A neighbor's door camera caught the moment 36-year-old Clejuan Williams was dragged under the car outside his home in Toledo.

Citing court records, ABC reported that the father was allegedly intoxicated and attempting to teach his son how to reverse the car.

Speaking to Storyful, a neighbor said the father was recovering in the hospital. The neighbor said Williams told him he was not teaching the kid how to drive, but was trying to get his keys back.

"I just want to bring awareness that this could happen to anybody," the neighbor said.